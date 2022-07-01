Server build for work

So I got some budget approved at work to replace some old Intel hardware running a 7200 RPM SAS drive. This old hardware is running a key database server. I got here not too long ago and said pretty much from day-one that this thing needed to go.



I figured I'd just go to HP or Dell and grab a modest dual epyc server with a bunch of RAM and be done..... then I saw what my budget was.



$5,000 .... maybe a little more.... and they already don't like that number. Basically bordering on poverty-tier. Likely because this is mid-year and wasn't planned for budget, so yeah...



The other problems are that this server is getting hammered now and will be getting vastly more hammered going forward.



So they floated the idea of me actually building the server.... which I'm not 100% sure I'm cool with as I can't warranty the thing so I might get a local system builder to do it for a modest fee from a bucket of parts.



Specs:



Supermicro H12DSI: $750

dual Epyc 7282 (32c/64t in total) $1300

256GB ECC DDR4-3200: $1300

Supermicro case w/ redundant power supplies: $300

dual 240GB RAID-1 mirrored ESXi boot

.......and lots of NVME drives.



So my main question is.... in order to get this in budget I need a server-grade M.2 Bifurcation card - any suggestions on that? Also could Firecuda 530's be used here?