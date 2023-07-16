server board for gaming

would like to run side fx houdini on a server board because of the 2TB of ram support. But also want to ply my steam games. Looking at this board:
https://www.newegg.com/tyan-s8050gm4ne-2t-amd-epyc-9004-series/p/N82E16813151345
I guess windows server does not have bluetooth for my 2 speakers and sub and no wifi. I am guessing the best way to do this is get some kind of usb hub and plug in a usb wifi and a plug in blue tooth? Is this the best way?
https://www.newegg.com/tyan-s8050gm4ne-2t-amd-epyc-9004-series/p/N82E16813151345
I guess windows server does not have bluetooth for my 2 speakers and sub and no wifi. I am guessing the best way to do this is get some kind of usb hub and plug in a usb wifi and a plug in blue tooth? Is this the best way?