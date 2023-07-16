server board for gaming

Epyon

would like to run side fx houdini on a server board because of the 2TB of ram support. But also want to ply my steam games. Looking at this board:
https://www.newegg.com/tyan-s8050gm4ne-2t-amd-epyc-9004-series/p/N82E16813151345

I guess windows server does not have bluetooth for my 2 speakers and sub and no wifi. I am guessing the best way to do this is get some kind of usb hub and plug in a usb wifi and a plug in blue tooth? Is this the best way?
 
Server boards work fine. Gaming will be no problem.

Windows server has wifi it just has to be enabled. Bluetooth would need to be from an external adapter. Maybe buy a pcie wifi/bluetooth card?
 
Will work fine, you just don't get the high single-core speed of the better desktop CPUs.

Blutooth sucks anyway :)
 
