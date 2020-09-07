Do I need to use 2016 to get anywheres?

I love how I am wasting time not getting anywhere quick with server 2019.



How hard is it to use the web platform installer and get what the hell I want installed?

I want to install wordpress tests. I have IIS installed, and I have no clue how the hell to get a database connected to it. Then if I go through the web platform crap, it won't install Web Matrix 3 because "404 doesn't exiist"

Marketing and crap via google tells me nothing.

Infact, anything web related wants this stupid web matrix which seems like windows server 2019 loves to let you think you can have?



Why is it hard to have a simple and full functioning local web server without the need for linux (Which I would use Centos Web Panel, but alas, I have no idea how to access websites locally without domains pointing to them.)



I would love to pull my hair out, I have windows server 2019. I want a simple locally hosted fully loaded web server. Does anyone have anyway to help me obtain this? Before I just go with a web host and throw my equipment away.



(Whcih I wont do, but at this point, something simple shouldn't be).