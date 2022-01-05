Server 2012 Failing drive or!?

So I have this Nexlink server at one of our clients and its running Windows 2012. We are planning on phasing it out but they of course don't want to drop the money right meow. Anyways one day this week all their software that is accessed from the server was delayed and slow. Went on the server and noticed this. At first I thought it was a Replibit job but we waited till it ended and this keeps happening even with minimal data movement. This is a extreme but it does this every few minutes or so. It goes to normal then slowly up, etc. over and over. I did reboot it yesterday but after about an hour of usage this morning it started again. At this point I'm thinking hardware maybe a bad drive, raid controller or ram, etc. idk... I'm planning on updating the controller firmware etc when I'm onsite hopefully this week but. Is there any RAID checking software I can run on this server/controller without rebooting like Dell and HP uses or will I have to reboot it and check it on bootup, etc.? Thanks for any ideas!

I don't have any experience with off brand server hardware like that. It may support IPMI but it would have to be connected to the network and configured to allow for that. You would also have to know the login for that. Additionally, there may be software to leverage this from the OS, but I don't know what it is as I've only really used Dell and HPE for the last couple of decades.

That being said, if there is some type of out of band management or any type of monitoring tool on the server, you should see errors in the Windows event log that indicate what the issue might be. You certainly see that on Dell and HPE systems.
 
