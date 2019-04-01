Serta icomfort i5000 Office Max and Office Depot exclusive

This this is a great upgrade from my last chair mainly the height it's alot higher even at the lowest setting. So if you have a high desk this chair would be worth it all the way. The unique features are the lumbar has a piece of plastic that goes foward and back it recesses when you lean back with the adjustment knobs in the back. The chair cost me 356.00 total on sale. Regular price is 399.00 there is one chair in the whole store that is more expensive and that is the Big and Tall version mind you it's pretty wide. This chair is so big that it measures about 30" so you might want to assemble it where it's going to end up because most doors are that wide. The seat of the chair does away with those patent Serta springs and it's a Foam Gel bead combo it's alot more firm then their typical chairs. the Arm rests are not tacky so mouse use shouldn't be a problem. The only drawback of the chair I found is the head rest you have to lean back to touch the top of the chair. Or it could be my messed up spine thinking of purchasing a head rest. Also the control knobs are on the bottom of the arm rests so you can adjust it without extending your arm so much.