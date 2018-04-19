Serious Sam 4

Bigbacon said: only nukem-esque thing is the TUDE of Sam himself. other wise its nothing like duke nukem well other than being an FPS game. Click to expand...

SOAREVERSOR said: This! SS has always been about quantity of shit on screen, not the quality of it.

Very excited to see what Croteam does with this next installment. The first SS is still my favorite.Yeah, Sam is nothing like Duke.Have to agree, although a modern look/gameplay would be cool, it’s all about hurling insanely large enemy hoardes at you all at once.Next on my wish list is a new Unreal game (original Unreal, not Tournament). There’s something I miss about not having a crap ton of cutscenes and dialogue thrown in your face to force a story; I remember this about SS1 and Unreal the most. This is probably just due to technical feasibility back then, but I guess I just miss simpler times!