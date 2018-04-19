Serious Sam 4

they still seem to use those terrible, terrrible enemy models after all these years, shame.
 
I know a guy on steam that really likes the series except for the 1st game they are all mind numbing I think its a duke nukem clone by cro team more than anything.
 
Comixbooks said:
I know a guy on steam that really likes the series except for the 1st game they are all mind numbing I think its a duke nukem clone by cro team more than anything.
only nukem-esque thing is the TUDE of Sam himself. other wise its nothing like duke nukem well other than being an FPS game.
 
I loved #3, didn't care too much for the earlier ones, though I did play a huge chunk of the first.

I Really, REALLY want to see what they do with a sequel, but they seem to be using SS3 assets? I mean, graphics aren't everything but that definitely looks like a 2011 game.
 
If it's a choice between ultra high detail assets and enormous hordes of enemies (as hinted at at the end of the teaser), I'll take the latter. It's not like SS is about standing still long enough to critique model resolution.
Although I do hope there's a level where Sam ends up in The Talos Principle.
 
Litfod said:
If it's a choice between ultra high detail assets and enormous hordes of enemies (as hinted at at the end of the teaser), I'll take the latter. It's not like SS is about standing still long enough to critique model resolution.
Although I do hope there's a level where Sam ends up in The Talos Principle.
This! SS has always been about quantity of shit on screen, not the quality of it.
 
SOAREVERSOR said:
This! SS has always been about quantity of shit on screen, not the quality of it.
^^ that exactly. And also besetting different types of enemies against you forcing quick decisions which to go after first, and when. Game aspects that others like Painkiller tried to emulate but just didn't attain the same feel.

Personally, I am hoping for more complex game play than stellar graphics. One thing I enjoyed about SS2 over earlier ones. Usable vehicles, weapon turrets, and more enemy classes.
 
I hope they modermize the game play. Mind you the original was a lot of fun but games have improved over time. I really liked farcry (1) type of gameplay (which I've not seen since).
 
Very excited to see what Croteam does with this next installment. The first SS is still my favorite.

Bigbacon said:
only nukem-esque thing is the TUDE of Sam himself. other wise its nothing like duke nukem well other than being an FPS game.
Yeah, Sam is nothing like Duke.

SOAREVERSOR said:
This! SS has always been about quantity of shit on screen, not the quality of it.
Have to agree, although a modern look/gameplay would be cool, it’s all about hurling insanely large enemy hoardes at you all at once.

Next on my wish list is a new Unreal game (original Unreal, not Tournament). There’s something I miss about not having a crap ton of cutscenes and dialogue thrown in your face to force a story; I remember this about SS1 and Unreal the most. This is probably just due to technical feasibility back then, but I guess I just miss simpler times!
 
I loved First and Second Encounters, couldn't stand 2, and was relieved 3 was a return to form

Lets hope they keep up the good work
 
First was fun, second was awesome, 2 was blah, 3 was a fun romp. This looks good for a teaser. Co-op madness, cant wait.
 
Serious Sam 4 Launches This Summer on PC and Stadia, but Not on Xbox One or PS4
https://wccftech.com/serious-sam-4-pc-stadia-not-xbox-one-ps4/

  • Hordes of invaders – The iconic cast of alien invaders returns with some new reinforcements! Fight your way through unbelievable numbers of Mental's minions, including the iconic Headless Kamikaze, Beheaded Rocketeer, Kleer, Scrapjack, Werebull, and Khnum! Square off against brand new enemies and towering monsters like the frantic Processed, repulsive Belcher, the hard-hitting Zealot, and more.
  • Explosive arsenal – Armed with a slew of devastating weapons, pick your tool for any situation. Lay waste to Mental's Horde using the powerful double-barreled shotgun, the punishing minigun, the powerful chainsaw launcher, a brand new auto shotgun, and the iconic cannon. Upgrade your toys, and enjoy the violent beauty of the lock-on rocket launcher, and the mighty laser beam of death.
  • Cooperative mayhem – Smash through the action-packed campaign with friends in 4-player online co-op mode! Tackle exciting primary missions and thrilling side quests in modified difficulties for an extra challenge.
  • Legion system – Serious Sam 4 unleashes some of the biggest moments in the series’ history with the new Legion System and battlefields teeming with thousands of enemies!
 
