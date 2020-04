Because there is basically no advantage to doing it that way. You don't always have loads that go to 100% on both components, so having each component on their own separate loop wastes the cooling potential of the other loop that might not be loaded to 100%. In addition, dual pumps in a single loop offer redundancy while a pump for each separate loop has no redundancy. Literally the only reason for having separate loops is for bragging rights with major overkill.