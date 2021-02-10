SENTRY 3.0: Development and Suggestions

Hello once again,As you all know, Sentry 2.0 crowdfunding campaign ended almost 2 years ago. In the last few months we received many, many emails, pm’s and tweets from you guys asking if we will make another run of the case.Because of the pandemic situation last year was very busy for us at our daytime jobs, so we really did not know if and when we would be able to move forward with this project.Since the time we were designing Sentry 2.0, we have seen AMD’s Zen2 and Zen3 launch as well as 300W+ TDP GPUs becoming more mainstream, so we had to start thinking about catching up to the PC components evolution with our product design.At this point we are considering making changes/improvements in the below fields:- improving ventilation,- analyzing adding support for thicker GPU cards,- analyzing adding support for full height 120 AIO’s in GPU chamber,- analyzing adding support for Founders Edition Nvidia GPU cards,- making changes in the vertical stand, to simplify manufacturing of this component,- analyzing possible changes in galvanization process of the Sentry,- changing the manufacturing methods to use molds, which should allow us faster production and even better final quality, while keeping the last revision’s price (or even make it lower),- redesigning shipping box to make it smaller, which will result in cheaper shipping cost,- many smaller changes to improve manufacturing time and improving final quality of product.The most time consuming part of the above changes is designing the molds, which not only improve the quality of the final product, but also will allow us to make it faster in bigger quantities. It also means we will need some time to prepare for it properly.While we are still gathering your ideas on what we could or should improve, we would like to do so within the SFF community here, so if you have any ideas for the next version of Sentry, make sure to write them here on the forums and also discuss them with others.With regardsDR ZĄBER Sentry Team