Sennheiser Ambeo?

Machupo

Machupo

Gravity Tester
Joined
Nov 14, 2004
Messages
5,621
How much better than a "typical" high end soundbar is this thing, really?

I have a WAF of Zero for anything not soundbar-like, even the wireless sub tucked in the corner from my current Sony setup grates on her nerves.

While I am ok with the Sony, it kind of makes my soul die a little bit every time I want to watch a space movie

I listen to sennheiser 598's or shure 425's when i'm on the road, so I have some decent expectations for my music and film audio, but would only entertain paying double the typical "high end soundbar" cost if it is truly special. I hear that you can add a sub if needed, but that may be a bridge too far, so any input on how the lower freqs are out of the bar itself would be particularly helpful.
 
Machupo

Machupo

Gravity Tester
Joined
Nov 14, 2004
Messages
5,621
Starting to see these drop below 1k on the second hand market. Anyone with listening experience on them? Looking at the Ambeo Max.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top