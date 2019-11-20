Sennheiser Ambeo?

How much better than a "typical" high end soundbar is this thing, really?



I have a WAF of Zero for anything not soundbar-like, even the wireless sub tucked in the corner from my current Sony setup grates on her nerves.



While I am ok with the Sony, it kind of makes my soul die a little bit every time I want to watch a space movie



I listen to sennheiser 598's or shure 425's when i'm on the road, so I have some decent expectations for my music and film audio, but would only entertain paying double the typical "high end soundbar" cost if it is truly special. I hear that you can add a sub if needed, but that may be a bridge too far, so any input on how the lower freqs are out of the bar itself would be particularly helpful.