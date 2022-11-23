Selling my EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA

T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
2,997
Hi everyone, pretty simple: asking $800 flat shipping included (ups ground) you pay for additional shipping/ insurance if you want. The card is in really good working order. Just pulled because I upgraded. The card has been used for gaming and content creation, no mining. It still has a little over two years left in the warranty that I’ll gladly help with if anything goes wrong with the card. I also have the original box that the card was purchased in. My eBay ID is “Curlznwdc” (Sorry, no heat account) with good reviews. Let me know if you have any questions. PayPal/Venmo/Local meet-up (Tampa Bay Area) only!!! Happy Thanksgiving!!!!
 

Attachments

  • 049A9496-9AFC-4125-A89B-12385561943F.jpeg
    049A9496-9AFC-4125-A89B-12385561943F.jpeg
    535.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 0C749988-A146-42DE-A1DB-D7628ABA1D5B.jpeg
    0C749988-A146-42DE-A1DB-D7628ABA1D5B.jpeg
    443 KB · Views: 0
  • 1317D6A5-0A88-42B4-980C-0C62A2893704.jpeg
    1317D6A5-0A88-42B4-980C-0C62A2893704.jpeg
    492.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 1E0AD5E5-9388-4E6F-B632-525250A8FA48.jpeg
    1E0AD5E5-9388-4E6F-B632-525250A8FA48.jpeg
    425.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top