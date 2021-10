About a month ago, I took possession of a KD5 from goldshell. When I first plugged it it, I was getting 45 KDA per day. Now that is is down to about 22. Of course the price of KDA has shot up and as such, so has the street price of a KD5. I see them going for $35,000 on ebay. I seriously wonder if I should just take it...that would be better than a 2x return.



Anyone have any sage advice?