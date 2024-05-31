socK said: Did we watch the same thing because it looks super polished



It looks like it crushed the exact style it went for

Armenius said: Game looks good, buy I'm sick of the 12 FPS, non-interpolated animations on all the models thing that these games like this and Prodeus do. It makes these games less pleasant to play. The animations should be smooth like in Ion Fury.

Yeah, that was a really tone deaf take, and one that shows a lot of ignorance towards the entire indie/retro FPS community that's been undergoing a surge in popularity since about 2018 or so. He's made similar comments about other games like this and while I understand that they won't be for everyone, I'm not sure why anyone with that sort of preexisting bias would want to chime in at all as one is clearly missing the point or at the very least have different tastes than the very active gamer and dev community behind these.It's actually really impressive what they were able to pull off here, but most of all it's fun and has so much more passion poured into it than some of the vapid and soulless content we've been getting from a lot of the AAA publishers who seem to constantly misstep and mis-manage with $70 games that don't respect their audience. But hey, they tend to have pretty graphics.I ended up enjoying Prodeus a lot more than I thought I would. I haven't finished it yet, but most of these boom shoots end up having a certain "feel" that reminds you of some of their predecessors. I thought that while others have taken influences from Duke 3D, Blood, etc. that Prodeus drew a lot from something like DooM (2016) with its suuuuper punchy and satisfying weapons, chonky and hard-hitting sound design, pumping soundtrack, level design, etc.I was late picking it up compared to some of its contemporaries but man, what satisfying gameplay when you just want to explode some baddies. The music and levels rock, too. Mmmm...DUSK.All that to say that certain devs really do a better job than others when it comes to nailing the different aspects of this stuff. I thought Prodeus did an exemplary job with the weapon feel, alt-fire modes, and general combat.