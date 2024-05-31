Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
Selaco is an exciting shooter running on a highly customized GZDoom engine, and it kicks freaking ass.
Some retro shooters have been influenced by Blood or Quake, others from Goldeneye 007, etc.
This one draws inspiration from F.E.A.R. and it is a welcome addition to the scene. It's highly polished and there's lots more to come.
It's very, very good and just released today into early access:
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592280/Selaco/
Anyone who played the demo before it was delisted (but preserved!) has likely been looking forward to the day of release. But don't take it from me:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqX9OLeK4RY
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qatHGKV0opk
(Bonus FPS Documentary teaser with John Romero and Gman at the end)
