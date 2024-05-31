Selaco

Selaco is an exciting shooter running on a highly customized GZDoom engine, and it kicks freaking ass.

Some retro shooters have been influenced by Blood or Quake, others from Goldeneye 007, etc.

This one draws inspiration from F.E.A.R. and it is a welcome addition to the scene. It's highly polished and there's lots more to come.

It's very, very good and just released today into early access:


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592280/Selaco/

Anyone who played the demo before it was delisted (but preserved!) has likely been looking forward to the day of release. But don't take it from me:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqX9OLeK4RY


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qatHGKV0opk

(Bonus FPS Documentary teaser with John Romero and Gman at the end)
 
Set in the Right direction Graphics look like Cell Shaded Grind House like Duke Nukem 97. Most First Person Shooter games have that shiny look to them which just looks bad all around.
 
Visually it looks awful. It's like a cross between Duke Nukem 3D and Quake I in terms of quality. Frankly, it doesn't really exceed either which is pathetic for this day and age.

Graphics aren't everything, I get that but this type of game just looks low effort all around.
 
Dan_D said:
Did we watch the same thing because it looks super polished

It looks like it crushed the exact style it went for
 
socK said:
Game looks good, buy I'm sick of the 12 FPS, non-interpolated animations on all the models thing that these games like this and Prodeus do. It makes these games less pleasant to play. The animations should be smooth like in Ion Fury.
 
socK said:
Yeah, that was a really tone deaf take, and one that shows a lot of ignorance towards the entire indie/retro FPS community that's been undergoing a surge in popularity since about 2018 or so. He's made similar comments about other games like this and while I understand that they won't be for everyone, I'm not sure why anyone with that sort of preexisting bias would want to chime in at all as one is clearly missing the point or at the very least have different tastes than the very active gamer and dev community behind these.

It's actually really impressive what they were able to pull off here, but most of all it's fun and has so much more passion poured into it than some of the vapid and soulless content we've been getting from a lot of the AAA publishers who seem to constantly misstep and mis-manage with $70 games that don't respect their audience. But hey, they tend to have pretty graphics.

Armenius said:
I ended up enjoying Prodeus a lot more than I thought I would. I haven't finished it yet, but most of these boom shoots end up having a certain "feel" that reminds you of some of their predecessors. I thought that while others have taken influences from Duke 3D, Blood, etc. that Prodeus drew a lot from something like DooM (2016) with its suuuuper punchy and satisfying weapons, chonky and hard-hitting sound design, pumping soundtrack, level design, etc.

I was late picking it up compared to some of its contemporaries but man, what satisfying gameplay when you just want to explode some baddies. The music and levels rock, too. Mmmm...DUSK.

All that to say that certain devs really do a better job than others when it comes to nailing the different aspects of this stuff. I thought Prodeus did an exemplary job with the weapon feel, alt-fire modes, and general combat.
 
Bigbacon said:
It seems that's all the indie scene can produce. It doesn't require the same budget or effort to create those kinds of dated visuals. Despite these game developers having "passion" or whatever, I've never seen or played one that did anything that hadn't been done by AAA studios over a decade ago. What you typically end up with are games that have some more modern design elements fused with the basic design and gameplay of yesteryear's games. I've tried a few of these low budget indie type titles over the years and I can't recall ever feeling like I got my money's worth out of them, regardless of their pricing.
 
Bigbacon said:
I wish we could combine the mechanics of the old games with graphics of the new for once. It's even more annoying when you have a game like Boltgun that plays like Doom 2016 but tries to look like an old 2.5D game.

Two games I don't mind the retro aesthetic because they're polished and actually play like a "boomer shooter:"

Ion Fury because it is literally a modern and extremely polished Build Engine game inspired by the Duke Nukem universe.
DUSK because it is a Quake clone that is better in every way.

Honorable mention to HROT for its audaciousness to run on a fully custom engine written in Pascal, of all things, and nailing the feeling of playing early Slav jank like Chasm: The Rift.
 
I don't think it low FPS it's just skip animations made to look more structured or ridged. With like 2D sprites skipping a sequence.
 
I have a bit of a mixed opinion on Selaco at this point. They went a bit over the top with the particle/fog/smoke effects. I had to turn them down. There's nothing more annoying than something blowing up creating a cloud between you and the enemies that you can't see through but they certainly can. Also I'm on one of the higher difficulties but good lord the engineers w/ shotgun are just insane. As mentioned already the enemy movement animation is pretty terrible.

Still have a bunch more to play before rendering my final verdict but those were just some first impressions.
 
I'm a little baffled they picked GzDoom instead of a more modern engine, since I assume they needed massive rewrites anyway to facilitate some of the stuff they do.

I'm not even sure it can make the same Ion Fury argument where they wanted that Build engine feel. I think that really comes through on Ion Fury, but you basically can't tell this thing is grinding along somehow in the Doom engine.

Comixbooks said:
It's definitely just an art direction choice. The sprites all have actual 3D models for their reference. They could probably have it be any arbitrary number they want.
 
socK said:
A Build Engine port like EDuke32 that Ion Fury used certainly seems like it would have been more appropriate for this type of game. I have to wonder if the scripting that was added to ZDoom is what makes some of the gameplay elements possible. I don't think there is a Build Engine port that is that advanced, though I may be wrong.
 
