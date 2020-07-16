Sega Pluto Console Prototype Sold

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"Two prototypes from Sega's Pluto project have been confirmed to exist, this one -- the offered "Pluto-02" unit -- and the "Pluto-01" unit. The offered Pluto-02 has "Sega Saturn" printed on the top, and the label on the bottom of the console reads "Pluto-02." The BIOS for both prototypes is the North American version, which makes sense, considering Japan did not seem to take as much of an issue with the price point as North America did. The Pluto-02 unit is roughly 14" x 9" x 3" and weighs about five to six pounds. This unit has also never been modified nor has it been repaired by any third-party.
This Pluto-02 has never been offered at public auction, and is known to have been in the possession of the former Sega of America employee who leaked its existence on a forum on April 17th in 2013. Considering this particular prototype unit's provenance, (not to mention the cult following that the Sega Saturn's awesome game library managed to crop up over the years), we expect there will be quite a bit of competition to face when it crosses the auction block!"
https://comics.ha.com/itm/video-gam...052.s?ic4=GalleryView-ShortDescription-071515
