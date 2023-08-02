Seen this micro device?

Moved to a new apartment. Swept the patio and found this micro device tucked in where the siding meets the patio concrete.
There's no print on the 8 pin chip. The 4 pin above it actuates like a button. The device reminds me of those novelty greeting cards that you pushed a button in the card and get a low quality sound bite.
So far, Google searching hasn't given me anything good. What do you think?
