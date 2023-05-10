Seeking input on small fan controllers, Aquacomputer Quadro?

Hey folks,



I'm at 99% in a build right now, and the only outstanding issue that I haven't solved is fan control.

I'm using 3 fans on a single dewire relay (only need 1 fan control), D5 Vario that doesnt need control. One temp sensor in the water. The way the system is set up right now, the coolant hovers between 31-32 C (10C delta, 21C ambient - but hoping to shrink the delta for summer when my house goes up to 26 ambient)



Goals:

1. Set fan curves based on coolant temp,

2. Have visible metrics on a graph (like afterburner) so I can track and tune,

2. Optional objective is overlay monitoring (like rivatuner)



I've tried Asus fan xpert, and I don't like it. It runs within AI suite, only seems to allow 3 points on the fan curve, wont let me base fan speed off coolant temp, only CPU temp. So functionally useless in a water system.

Also side note, for some reason my motherboard cannot read my D5 tachometer. Not sure if its a pump problem or a motherboard problem or both.



I'm currently dabbling with Fan Control, which is nice, but it doesn't provide metrics. I've read about the Quadro, and it seems to solve all of these problems. Its also small enough to fit into a very crowded case, and can be cable managed.



Question to the [H] crowd: Do you think the quadro can fulfill my goals in an all in one solution? Or is there another solution that you'd use?