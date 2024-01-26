Seeking input on adding a 16 port Sata expansion card

psy81
Gawd
- Feb 18, 2011
- 603
I have an older system and the parts are as follows:
FX-8350
GA-990FXA-UD3 (revision 3)
16 GB DDR3 @1600MHz
250GB Samsung SSD
2 X GTX 670s
750 watt Corsair PSU
Antec 1200
Question/Input: (I apologize if the answer to my question is obvious beforehand but I've never added a sata expansion card before and tried searching online with no luck)
Being that the Antec 1200 can accommodate a bunch of hard drives I was thinking of adding 4 Icy Dock Tray-Less 5 Bay (3.5") for a total of 20 hot swap hard drives.
link: https://www.amazon.ca/DOCK-Flexcage-Hot-Swappable-Tray-Less-Backplane/dp/B06X9P4BYL/ref=sr_1_3?crid=2BSJS9PNDTWPZ&keywords=icy+dock+trayless&qid=1706231207&sprefix=icy+dock+trayless,aps,106&sr=8-3&th=1
In order to accommodate that many hard drives, I was thinking of adding a 16 port sata card
link: https://www.amazon.ca/MZHOU-16-Port-Controller-Expansion-Bracket（ASM1064/dp/B098QPJJFF/ref=sr_1_7?crid=1AJ7A20WGUF7N&keywords=16+port+sata&qid=1706231227&sprefix=16+port+sata+,aps,129&sr=8-7&th=1)
Being that my motherboard is running the GTX 670s in SLI, will I have enough PCI lanes left over for the 16 port sata expansion card?
The motherboard has a total of 38 lanes (https://www.modders-inc.com/gigabyte-990fxa-ud3-rev-4-0-motherboard-review/2/)
Motherboard specs: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-990FXA-UD3-rev-30#ov
I'm also open to suggestions on parts (SATA expansion card and HDD bays)
P.S. I recognize I would have to upgrade the PSU to run 20 hard drives.
Thanks in advance!
