Security Cameras and Monitor recommendation

A

amrogers3

Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2010
Messages
589
Hello, I am trying to view live security camera footage on a TV/monitor via HDMI. I am in the U.S.

I am using the Dahua brand of NVR and Cameras.

Is there a particular type of monitor that is better suited for live security camera viewing? Trying to find find something matte screen, 40".

Need two. One will be in a room with normal lighting, the other will be in a view brightly lit room.

I am lost and can't find much information online regarding this topic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top