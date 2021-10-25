Security Cameras and Monitor recommendation

Hello, I am trying to view live security camera footage on a TV/monitor via HDMI. I am in the U.S.



I am using the Dahua brand of NVR and Cameras.



Is there a particular type of monitor that is better suited for live security camera viewing? Trying to find find something matte screen, 40".



Need two. One will be in a room with normal lighting, the other will be in a view brightly lit room.



I am lost and can't find much information online regarding this topic.