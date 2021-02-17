"Security and data integrity" focused build

I am looking into building a desktop computer. I think that to start, it makes sense to narrow down the motherboard options.

Here are the focuses of my build: security, data integrity, open source (to reduce abuse to the user), affordable.



I will run Debian based linux, Ubuntu or Linux Mint. I am not really ready to delve into less newby friendly distros. Although I suppose that during the ownership of this computer I could get into that, depending on how difficult that is. I will also run some virtual machines. Probably the most "taxing" workload level that I would have is 2 browsers, 5 browser windows, a couple of LibreOffice spreadsheets, and Windows 10 with a program or two running in it.



So far, I have looked into open source motherboard firmware. My understanding is that the hardware for this is limited-- have to go old hardware (5+ years), Chromebook (too weak for my tastes), or high end (perhaps computer hardware retailers, System 76 or Purism, have something). So, I have somewhat thrown out the idea of open source motherboard firmware. I am open to the old machines if it is high on the security "scale." Maybe the open source motherboard firmware is more privacy focused vs security focused.



Next, I focused on ECC ram (data integrity). Probably a little pricy but not off the table.



Right now I am mostly focused on AMD vs Intel, and which motherboard manufacturer is good about providing security updates to their firmware.