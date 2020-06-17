secure boot needed for cloning?

should it be enabled or disabled? I have an Asus Zephyrus G14 with a 1TB intel Nvme. I have a PNY 2TB Nvme coming tomorrow. Last time I did this I ran into boot issues with the clone. It an was Optane 256 cloned to a WD black 500 and I had disabled the Optane before creating the image file, but the cloned Nvme would not boot no matter what. I have to use an external drive to store the Macrium reflect image file then boot off a Macrium reflect recovery usb and restore the image file to the new drive. Anyone got any tips for me?