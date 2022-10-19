secure boot disabled csm fails on older uefi system

I decided to move an older setup to use secure boot and I'm having some difficulties.



motherboard asrock z68 Fatality Professional gen 3; 2.23 bios slightly customized to allow nvme boot from pci slot.

2600K Sandybridge @ 4.3 ; 16G (2x8) mem

samsung 840 pro 256G ssd using GPT

gigbyte 650 ti windforce OC 2GB



both MB and video card are right on the transitional edge of UEFI systems



So I have this system booting windows 10 pro and linux mint 21 in UEFI and all is fine.



I disable csm in the uefi setup and try to boot windows. The boot screen pops up, the little circle of dots does a half circle and hangs;

30 sec later the system blue screens with a "machine exception error".



If I boot into Mint, it boots but the video driver doesn't appear to load correctly as only one (of 2) monitor(s) activates. driver manager says proper nvidia driver is loaded.



I blamed all of this on my video card not being uefi compatible so I checked using GpuZ and sure enough it wasn't. But I found that a newer bios for the card was UEFI compatible.

I flashed the newer bios and GpuZ verified that is was now UEFI. When I tried Mint with secure boot enabled it verified that secure boot was enabled.

I tried booting using rEFInd (a third party boot manager) and it also verified secure boot but the behaviour in both Windows and Mint was unchanged (machine exception windows and borked video mint).



So am I missing something? My pessimistic guess is that the video card isn't really UEFI compatible despite the newer bios and I'm out of luck.

Anyone have a similar experience or a recommendation to get this working?



thanks all