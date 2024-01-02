Secret Lab Professional Footrest

cvinh
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2009
- Messages
- 2,066
https://secretlab.co/products/secretlab-professional-footrest-cloudswap-technology
Thinking about trying one of these. (preorder only, currently sold out)
I have a $20 cushion footrest but I'm not satisfied with it. I do spend at least 3 hours a night at my computer so I'm just looking to be a bit more comfortable. Not sure if this would be worth the $200 but I can always return it I guess. Anyone use a cushion or some kind of professional footrest?
