Secondary PC/Laptop?

I've been using the tiny HP enterprise boxes for remote in streaming machines for my folks TV for a while now (so I can set up and start my nephews playing football from high school and college). Have it set up so I while I'm out of town at the game I can remote in from my phone and start the game for them if they're not feeling up to traveling for the game that week. It works absolutely perfectly for this and you can pick up a decent 1080 monitor for nothing these days (they've got a giant tv). The last mini pc I bought here in buy/sell. Imaged it and it's run flawlessly the whole time. I've had several family members and friends ask about it and get them and use them with lots of success as well when they came over to watch a college game and had such a nice time.



I have kept a mac mini as my second PC at my main home office and did most of my work on it with my gaming rig on the other monitors since the mac mini first released. Before those, it was a windows/linux pc. I did it mostly to keep up with the Mac OS changes so I wouldn't have to look up as much when I needed to interact with a linux or Mac box for work but if I had no need for that, I'd still have had the second computer at my desk; it just would have been another misc windows box from the prior gaming rig parts. I like the enterprise mini pcs for the silence, lack of heat output and rock solid update support for both firmware and windows compatibility though. If it just need to do streaming and web stuff for a desk... anything more is usually just a waste of power.



The one I bought last year was an HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Mini for $100 for example. There's something to be said for dead simple and reliable when you just don't need anything else. Right tool for the job and all that.