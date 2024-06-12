Secondary PC/Laptop?

Gilbert_pwns
Nov 13, 2010
764
I've had a multiple monitor set up for years and have mostly enjoyed this set up. However, there was always the minor performance hit that I would take on games when watching a video or using another program on the second monitor. Not to mention all the little inconveniences of tabbing out or accidentally moving my mouse outside of the game.
Recently I got the idea of running a low spec PC or laptop to run programs on the other monitors and having my gaming PC strictly to run games on a high refresh rate monitor. I've never really heard anyone do this before and wonder if it's feasible. Any thoughts and recommendations on the secondary system. Also I plan to get a 1080p OLED monitor in the future. I currently have a 3080
