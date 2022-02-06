Second GPU not being detected by HiveOS.

Hoping this is an easy solution, because I'm a noob to mining and this is making me want to give it up. I'll list my specs below, the problem is, I can't get HiveOS to see my second of two GPUs. I am able to run fine with either one, just not both. Power shouldn't be an issue, and I've swapped riser cards, USB cables, etc. I have zero issues as long as I only try one card. That makes me wonder if it's a BIOS setting.



If I use a single card, no issues (tested with both cards). If I try both, HiveOS only sees the one in slot PCIE16_1. The manual suggests using PCIE16_1 and PCIE16_2 for running dual cards. I'm debating on throwing an SSD in and checking to see if I can get Windows installed and see both cards at ones. The BIOS seems to detect them.



AMD Ryzen 3200G

8 GB SKHynix DDR 4 memory

ASUS ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II

Corsair 750W PSU

MSI 3060 Ti 8 GB

ASUS 2060 12 GB

8 GB flash drive running Hive OS.