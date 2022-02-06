Second GPU not being detected by HiveOS.

DeaconFrost

DeaconFrost

Hoping this is an easy solution, because I'm a noob to mining and this is making me want to give it up. I'll list my specs below, the problem is, I can't get HiveOS to see my second of two GPUs. I am able to run fine with either one, just not both. Power shouldn't be an issue, and I've swapped riser cards, USB cables, etc. I have zero issues as long as I only try one card. That makes me wonder if it's a BIOS setting.

If I use a single card, no issues (tested with both cards). If I try both, HiveOS only sees the one in slot PCIE16_1. The manual suggests using PCIE16_1 and PCIE16_2 for running dual cards. I'm debating on throwing an SSD in and checking to see if I can get Windows installed and see both cards at ones. The BIOS seems to detect them.

AMD Ryzen 3200G
8 GB SKHynix DDR 4 memory
ASUS ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II
Corsair 750W PSU
MSI 3060 Ti 8 GB
ASUS 2060 12 GB
8 GB flash drive running Hive OS.
 
X

xenium

Try x16/x1 slots for the cards. Or just try x1/x1 slots, it will still boot headless. The cpu only has 20 pcie lanes and is likely allocating 16 to pcie16_1. Ive run 6 gpu's on that board with a Ryzen 5, it's not the mobo.

Looks like it also allocates 4 lanes for the m.2 and/or sata ports. Try disabling anything related to the m.2 and sata ports as you're using a USB OS.

Edit: Derp, you're running risers. It should have enough lanes, but still worth testing various pcie slot configs and disabling anything unnecessary in the bios. Also test enabling the "above 4g decoding" option in the bios.
 
