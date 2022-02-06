Second GPU not being detected by HiveOS.

DeaconFrost
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2007
- Messages
- 11,448
Hoping this is an easy solution, because I'm a noob to mining and this is making me want to give it up. I'll list my specs below, the problem is, I can't get HiveOS to see my second of two GPUs. I am able to run fine with either one, just not both. Power shouldn't be an issue, and I've swapped riser cards, USB cables, etc. I have zero issues as long as I only try one card. That makes me wonder if it's a BIOS setting.
If I use a single card, no issues (tested with both cards). If I try both, HiveOS only sees the one in slot PCIE16_1. The manual suggests using PCIE16_1 and PCIE16_2 for running dual cards. I'm debating on throwing an SSD in and checking to see if I can get Windows installed and see both cards at ones. The BIOS seems to detect them.
AMD Ryzen 3200G
8 GB SKHynix DDR 4 memory
ASUS ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II
Corsair 750W PSU
MSI 3060 Ti 8 GB
ASUS 2060 12 GB
8 GB flash drive running Hive OS.
If I use a single card, no issues (tested with both cards). If I try both, HiveOS only sees the one in slot PCIE16_1. The manual suggests using PCIE16_1 and PCIE16_2 for running dual cards. I'm debating on throwing an SSD in and checking to see if I can get Windows installed and see both cards at ones. The BIOS seems to detect them.
AMD Ryzen 3200G
8 GB SKHynix DDR 4 memory
ASUS ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II
Corsair 750W PSU
MSI 3060 Ti 8 GB
ASUS 2060 12 GB
8 GB flash drive running Hive OS.