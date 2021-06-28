Seasonic FOCUS PX-850, 850W 80+ Platinum with 3090

I know Nvidia recommends at least a 750 watt psu for an "average" system. However, depending on what else you have in your system, you may need more. If you're using a water cool system, which it appears you are in your signature, and have a lot of fans, I'd say go bigger. There have been people complaining about power supplies shutting down for over current during times of power spikes to the 30 series of cards. I'm always of the opinion to get at least 20% more than the recomended to be safe. That would, in this case, would mean a 900 watt psu or higher.