Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850W CPU Power Cable

I was going to use this Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850W PSU I had lying around for my new build but realized it only comes with a single 8 pin EPS/CPU Power connector but the new motherboard Asus B550-pro Tuf has an 8 pin + 4 pin CPU connector. Do I need to buy another CPU power cable off ebay or cablemod to get this to work? I hear the 8 pin without the 4 pin connected should be fine for most purposes but I hear conflicting responses.

I just bought another CPU power connector off ebay that says it works for my PSU but before plugging it in I used a multi meter to measure the new cable continuity versus the original CPU cable and sure enough the pin outs are different. Best not use this cable or it'll release the magic smoke. Any thoughts?
 
Definitely don't use the ebay cable.
You don't need both the 8 and 4+4 to use your mb. One will work without the other.

If you want to use both, either contact Seasonic for a replacement (i believe they sell Individual cables)or go to Cablemod and use their compatibility guide and buy one of theirs. You may not be able to get a flat black ribbon cable from Cablemod.
 
