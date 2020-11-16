Seasonic 850 prime platinum realistic power usage

I'm used wattage calculator to spec out a power supply for my max case scenario (16 hours/day) and it came out to ~800 watts and recommended 850 watt power supply.

If 800 watt is exceeded the recommendation jumps to 1000 watt supply.



For the calculation I used:

X570 motherboard

5900x @ 4.6 Ghz

(4)16 dd4 (2 is more realistic for now)

6800xt with mild overclocked

(7) hardrives/ssd's

(2) m2

video capture card

360 aio

(4) 140mm fans

3 usb periphials

mouse and keyboard



These choices are pretty much the outside extreme of what I expect to use.

Most intensive usage my systems usually see are code compiles and occasional gaming.



So .. I originally thought 850 watt was tons and even have the Seasonic 850 platinum prime on order, but seeing that the recommendation hovers on the edge of upgrading to 1000 watt, I thought I'd throw it out there.



While I will probably will have some form of overclock, what is will be is yet to be determined.

Likely nothing extreme. I ran a sandybridge 2600k @ 4400 for 10 years.



My past experience is I seldom really get near what is recommended for max, but then my equipment is 10 year sold maybe things have changed.



So what do you think. Is 850 watt cutting it too close?