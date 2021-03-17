SearchApp crash

Hi. I got today first crash when i clicked on search bar in Windows 10. I clicked on search nothing happened. And crash registered on event logs.Screen:ExceptionCode:0xc00000602app: SearchApp.exeKernelbase.dllIgnore that?My pc:108500K stock 4800mhz2x16 GBDDR4 GSKILL 3000mhzSeasonic 850-TX Prime TitaniumGigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OCAorus Z490 Pro GamingWindows 10 is updated. Thx. Games are never crash.