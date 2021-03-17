SearchApp crash

Hi. I got today first crash when i clicked on search bar in Windows 10. I clicked on search nothing happened. And crash registered on event logs.
Screen:
ExceptionCode:0xc00000602
app: SearchApp.exe
Kernelbase.dll
Ignore that?
My pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GBDDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz
Seasonic 850-TX Prime Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
Windows 10 is updated. Thx. Games are never crash.
