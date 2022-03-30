Seagate Firecuda 530...Is Seagate Cheating Benchmarks?

Anyone have one?

I have the 2TB sample.

Put it in a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Xtreme with 5950X all stock.

Ran the usual benchmarks and it annihilates the WD 850 in the system next to it.

The benchmark suite at userbenchmark.com did not verify as it detected SSD caching (same result as if running fancy cache or similar). IIRC Samsung's FAST program available on SATA SSDs did this as well.

Now the benchmark results are nowhere near fancy cache fast they are pretty snappy.



Running Windows 11 Enterprise.

NO nvme drivers or anything Seagate installed on system.



I can post screen shots of storage benches if anyone is interested.