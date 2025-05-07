  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Seagate Exos Factory Recertified

R

raz0r

n00b
Joined
Jul 6, 2018
Messages
7
Hi!
A while ago I sent in two broken hard drives to Seagate and got back 2 factory certified hard drives. These drives show no errors in S.M.A.R.T but they make a very loud constant noise when in idle. The noise can be described as constant head noise/rattling sound. I have a bunch of current exos drives and none of them have this constant sound. I know that these drives are loud when writing/reading and also when in idle, but the constant noise and rattling when in idle is that normal?

I have tested the drives in different computers and also HDD enclosures. Drives have the lastest firmware.
 
