Seagate Exos Factory Recertified

Hi!
A while ago I sent in two broken hard drives to Seagate and got back 2 factory certified hard drives. These drives show no errors in S.M.A.R.T but they make a very loud constant noise when in idle. The noise can be described as constant head noise/rattling sound. I have a bunch of current exos drives and none of them have this constant sound. I know that these drives are loud when writing/reading and also when in idle, but the constant noise and rattling when in idle is that normal?
I have tested the drives in different computers and also HDD enclosures. Drives have the lastest firmware.
