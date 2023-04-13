seagate 600 pro circa 2014, use it?

I have a seagate 600 pro 240gb mlc ssd that was purchased around 2014 it has been used as a boot drive in a few different systems over the years.

crystal disk info says it has 54% life left and 0 reallocated sectors.

I am setting up another refurb system and thinking about using it as a boot drive again.

The system is sata only without an adapter card.

That computer will not be used for a lot of super critical stuff but it would be a pain to reinstall and get everything set up just right again.

Throw it in there or replace it?



Thank you!