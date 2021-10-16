Seagate 5TB "advanced format" drive in Blue Iris?

I am rebuilding my Blue Iris system, and using a proper case (1U short depth). I've had it in a mini PC with laptop drives for storage, and since it likes to eat them I figured I'd change it up.



I have a 4TB Red drive that's pretty old from my storage server I figured I'd use until it croaks, but that's also still what's in my file server. I just had to replace one that's getting bad sectors, so it's kind of nice to have a spare on the shelf (half of them are from around 2014).



I have a couple 5TB Seagate advanced format drives that were shucked out of external boxes. I was kind of planning just selling them cheap, but I'm wondering if these wouldn't be OK for a camera server? I know they are slow, but it's a single camera (don't laugh, I live in an apartment at the moment). I don't really care if it kills the drives, and I have two of them. Are there any issues using these for a Blue Iris system? If I had a dozen cameras or something I wouldn't consider it, but this is just a single camera, maybe add a second at most.