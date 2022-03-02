SD cannot open file system: "volume not accessible parameter is incorrect"

Windows did an update and seemed to have tried repairing this drive and the next day now Windows assigns a drive letter but cannot read any of the contents.



Oddly when I do a chkdsk /f /r /x



Do you guys have any solutions or guidance? It seems when it rank CHKDSK

it did a

"Deleting Index Entry"



in Samsung Magician it says "Volume Cannot be Found"



I know this SSD had my older saved windows on it but I had some really important information on it and I have a feeling that the drive is not dead it just got linked incorrectly or maybe by accident it got defragremented by accident.



Would love any help