SD cannot open file system: "volume not accessible parameter is incorrect"

dpoverlord

Windows did an update and seemed to have tried repairing this drive and the next day now Windows assigns a drive letter but cannot read any of the contents.

Oddly when I do a chkdsk /f /r /x

Do you guys have any solutions or guidance? It seems when it rank CHKDSK
it did a
"Deleting Index Entry"

in Samsung Magician it says "Volume Cannot be Found"

I know this SSD had my older saved windows on it but I had some really important information on it and I have a feeling that the drive is not dead it just got linked incorrectly or maybe by accident it got defragremented by accident.

Would love any help
 
