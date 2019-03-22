SCUF Gaming

So a year later I decided to get another SCUF based on my experience with the Vantage. I bought a Prestige to replace an original Elite that suddenly started falling apart about a month ago despite working flawlessly up until then. The controller costs just as much as the Vantage, and I did some customization to this one just like the Vantage since there was a sale going on. After receiving the controller I have to say I am quite disappointed with this one. The experience is just about the opposite of the one I had with the Vantage.



The first sign something was different was the packaging. The contents sounded loose in the box while the package felt much lighter. The design of the box was also not very inspired. These are little things to notice, but in the end it goes to how much passion goes into the product. Taking the sleeve of the box revealed a plain black top opening box with the SCUF logo embossed on the top. Opening the box was the second sign, as the lid was so tight that it took me more than 5 minutes to get it loose. I was thinking about cutting it, but I really didn't want to especially if I needed to return it. I was at least relieved when opening the box that the controller itself was packed snugly in a cardboard shell. It was the separate accessories that were loose underneath. By contrast, though, the Vantage was packaged within a foam carrier inside the box where nothing was flopping around at all.



Removing the controller from the box led to the first bit of disappointment. Unlike the Vantage That is completely custom I noticed right away that the Prestige is using a standard Xbox One controller shell. It still felt good in my hands initially. Taking the magnetic faceplate off revealed, however, that the internals were custom. This could be felt while testing the buttons, trigger and joysticks. It is not as modular as the Vantage, unfortunately, but all the switches and pots are easily accessible for maintenance. Okay, so it looks like the controller may actually still be good despite outside appearances, so let's give it a test drive.



Plugging it into my PC and first testing out a driving game leads to the next bit of disappointment. Despite SCUF advertising this as an "upgrade" to the Elite controller it appears that it is using a standard Xbox One control board. Opening the Accessories app only brings customization available to standard controllers. Let's get into the game, in this case F1 2020. Keeping the settings I used with the Elite controller I go out on track. Coming out of the pits I notice some deadzone despite setting the game option to 0% prior. Check the options. Indeed, the settings I used have not changed. Continue on to the first set of turns. I drive without any driving aids and immediately lock up the brakes with my muscle memory.



There has to be nothing wrong with the game options, so I exit and go into the USB game controllers settings in Windows to see what the action on the triggers and joysticks looks like. I see that none of the analog components are sitting dead-center, so I go ahead and calibrate. That is now fixed, so let's take a look at that action. Testing the triggers reveals that both are reaching the full data range at only two-thirds of the physical range. I read about the triggers having some sort of adjustment by turning a small set of screws on the back, so I play around with that to see if it affects anything. Unfortunately it is only for the hair trigger locks. Take a look at the joysticks next. There is play around the center that is very non-linear, as the input in all directions appears to jump from zero to 7-10% with any slight movement. So it's not a deadzone, it's just that the action is not smooth as I would expect.



Not really acceptable for a $150 controller. None of these input issues were present with the Elite controller. I believe I am returning the SCUF to get an Elite Series 2, instead.