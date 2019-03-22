SCUF Gaming

Armenius
So I just completely lost my mind and ordered one of these for my PS4.
https://scufgaming.com/vantage
I threw caution to the wind and even customized it.
I generally like the Dualshock design, but recently I've been having issues with my thumbs and the joystick positions over relatively short periods of time. So I decided to go looking for a PS4 controller in the Xbox design. To my dismay, all the well reviewed ones are apparently no longer being made, and what is left are cheap knockoffs directly mimicking the Xbox Elite design.
So I said "fuck it" and decided to see what SCUF was doing these days. Lo and behold I was treated to this design on the front page as "Hallelujah" rang threw my head. I had some misgivings about SCUF because of the things I've read about in the past, but the last thing I read about them was almost 10 years ago. So I go looking at reviews and am generally pleased at what I'm seeing.
Final damage on this bad boy was $270 with expedited assembly and shipping. And I was disgusted seeing their $370 Forza 7 controller for the Xbox when that came out, and that is basically just a repackaged Elite controller with their patented rear paddles and improved internals. This may very well be just and Xbox Elite controller that has been modified to work with the PS4. Am I completely nuts? Has anyone here had any experience with SCUF?
