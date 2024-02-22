screw driver for m.2

R

Ranulfo

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 9, 2006
Messages
4,237
Anyone have a good recommendation for a m.2 screw driver? I can't find any of mine that work with a cranky screw in a dell laptop.
 
oh ooops... if you are looking to buy a kit, those ^^^ are some of the best ive used...
 
Well the dell manual says its a m2x3 screw but the ones I have cant seem to get a grip and its starting to make a mess.
 
Ranulfo said:
Well the dell manual says its a m2x3 screw but the ones I have cant seem to get a grip and its starting to make a mess.
Click to expand...
thats the screw type, not head type. m2 is the threading, 3 is the size in mm. (or maybe thats backwards...)
what are you working with for a screw driver? if its one of those shitty skinny silver metal ones, ive had to use a pair of pliers to grip them good enough. there is probably locktite on the screw...
 
No, its philips and yeah ive got a set of skinny silver ones and a kit that apparently doesn't have a ph0 bit.
 
Hold a soldering iron tip on the end of the screw for a lil bit, should break the loctite, wouldnt hold it more than maybe 15seconds. But yea get yourself that linked set of tools if you are gonna do this kinda stuff.
 
Ranulfo said:
No, its philips and yeah ive got a set of skinny silver ones and a kit that apparently doesn't have a ph0 bit.
Click to expand...
might need to go get one before the head is wrecked. and i was also going to suggest the soldering iron... but with the correct bit, it shouldnt be needed.
 
pendragon1 said:
might need to go get one before the head is wrecked. and i was also going to suggest the soldering iron... but with the correct bit, it shouldnt be needed.
Click to expand...
Agreed. Usually just a blue loctite and that really is only strong enough to stop it from vibrating out. Most times dont even notice its there with the right tool.
 
Darunion said:
Agreed. Usually just a blue loctite and that really is only strong enough to stop it from vibrating out. Most times dont even notice its there with the right tool.
Click to expand...
yup. dell usually only uses blue. i think ibm was the last time i ran into red and needed heat...
 
Bah, after I closed up the laptop I found my other sets that have ph0, 00, 000. Including a ratchet type one. This is what I get for being lazy. Oh, well I get new ram for it tomorrow so it waits till then.

Thanks all for the suggestions.
 
Surgery complete, ram and new ssd installed. Damn m.2 screw took not a ph000 but a 5/64 flat head with a ratchet driver to get a grip on it. It had just a bit of blue loctite on it.
 
pendragon1 said:
thats the screw type, not head type. m2 is the threading, 3 is the size in mm. (or maybe thats backwards...)
what are you working with for a screw driver? if its one of those shitty skinny silver metal ones, ive had to use a pair of pliers to grip them good enough. there is probably locktite on the screw...
Click to expand...
M2 is the thread size, 3 is the shaft length in mm. It's probably a 00 or 000 philips head.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top