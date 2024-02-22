screw driver for m.2

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
thats the screw type, not head type. m2 is the threading, 3 is the size in mm. (or maybe thats backwards...)Well the dell manual says its a m2x3 screw but the ones I have cant seem to get a grip and its starting to make a mess.
might need to go get one before the head is wrecked. and i was also going to suggest the soldering iron... but with the correct bit, it shouldnt be needed.No, its philips and yeah ive got a set of skinny silver ones and a kit that apparently doesn't have a ph0 bit.
Agreed. Usually just a blue loctite and that really is only strong enough to stop it from vibrating out. Most times dont even notice its there with the right tool.might need to go get one before the head is wrecked. and i was also going to suggest the soldering iron... but with the correct bit, it shouldnt be needed.
yup. dell usually only uses blue. i think ibm was the last time i ran into red and needed heat...Agreed. Usually just a blue loctite and that really is only strong enough to stop it from vibrating out. Most times dont even notice its there with the right tool.
damn. red on small screws should get a company reported for abuse or unfair practices hahayup. dell usually only uses blue. i think ibm was the last time i ran into red and needed heat...
might have been a pana toughbook... and pretty sure it was chassis screws. was a bitch.damn. red on small screws should get a company reported for abuse or unfair practices haha
M2 is the thread size, 3 is the shaft length in mm. It's probably a 00 or 000 philips head.thats the screw type, not head type. m2 is the threading, 3 is the size in mm. (or maybe thats backwards...)
what are you working with for a screw driver? if its one of those shitty skinny silver metal ones, ive had to use a pair of pliers to grip them good enough. there is probably locktite on the screw...