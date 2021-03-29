Screenmirror / Bluetooth / wifi

Im trying to mirror my pc to tv using windows key +p where i have some options to extend or dublicate the screen.

But i cant see my tv on that list.



My tv is a phillips 55pus7502/12 and i have enabled Bluetooth and connected it to the same wireless network.

I cant get it to work...



Under windows settings bluetooth and other units i see a list where my tv is found and connected under other units.

using the onboard bluetooth. Also Bluetooth is enabled on the pc and i can detect the pc with my phone and connect.

The ts is within 5 meter range but not in a direct liniar placement..do i need s stronger bluetooth dongle of some sort ?



Also my pc motherboard has 2 wireless plugins that i can connect a wifi adapter to.

Would that help so i can connect with wifi screen mirror ?



I need some help to understand this