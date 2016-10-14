Screen Capture - What do you use?

KuJaX

Screen capture software, such as what is built in with Windows of "snipping tool"....... what do you use and what do you like about it?

Free, opensource, paid, etc. Doesn't matter, explain why you like what you use.

Anyone aware of anything where you can CTRL + C and then CTRL + P into a Windows Explorer folder and it will create a PNG or JPG file and then you simply rename it? :)
 
Windows + PrintScreen = full screen, Alt + PrintScreen = current window

Aside from that if I need something specific I'll just capture it all then crop it down after pasting it into Paint or Paint Shop Pro 7.04 'cause it's fast and I can do it in a few seconds start to finish. I know what the snipping tool is and I have honestly never used it, not once.

I can't imagine using a third party application just to do a screen capture when that functionality has been built-in for so long it's not even funny. :D
 
Nick Arthur

To capture screen into screenshot, I recommend one program named as Screen Capture Pro. It is convenient to capture and many modes are available for use. To capture screen into video, I highly recommend one online application offered by ShowMore. Free and easy one.
 
tel1jag

I use Monosnap...it's free, but also because i use it for my mac (work) and my PC (home/gaming). So, I like having a universal app. I think some of the quick annotating and video capture abilitiles are nice too. There's certainly plenty of these tools out there and a good batch of them are free, so it seems it's much more around use/feel and convienance.

--Jeff
 
piker28

Gadwin is what we use on our company machines. There is a free and pro version.
 
zero2dash

Greenshot. FOSS
The built in editor works great for mocking up stuff with arrows, shapes and text, and the built in upload to Imgur also comes in handy a lot.

One of those types of apps that I always lived without, never thought I'd care about...now I can't live without it. (Same goes for Ditto and Anything.)
 
KuJaX

interesting how everyone has their own... seems like a very commodity type product
 
Saturn_V

Same here. But I use a freebie editor called Photoscape to edit/crop/annotate/arrow.

The Tier 1 at work still includes an ancient program called PrintKey 2000 in his base image. And a lot of staff swear up and down they can't do anything without a SnagIt license.
 
rezerekted

Well, I just checked them all out and some are trialware and some use your web browser. I still say lightscreen + free version of bandicam for games. alt+prntsrn does not work in all games, bandicam can record video and take screenshots in all games. For desktop stuff lightscreen can do full screen or selected area but found it does not work in all games.

Homepage - Lightscreen

What are its main features?
  • System tray icon for easy access.
  • Six configurable actions with global hotkey access.
  • Screenshot uploading imgur.com.
  • Preview window with an integrated image viewer.
Bandicam - Game Recording Software, Screen Recorder

Bandicam free is limited to ten minute videos and watermarks the video too but screenshots are not watermarked and there is no limitation. I use Bandicam for benchmarking my games too because it can show FPS.

Best screen recording software for gaming
  • Recording of games, webcam, HDMI and your PC screen
  • Record 4K Ultra HD resolution and capture up to 120 FPS
  • H.264, Xvid, MPEG-4/1 and MJPEG video codec support
  • AAC, PCM and MPEG-1 Layer II audio codec support
  • AVI/MP4 media format support
Hardware-accelerated game recording software
  • Bandicam provides hardware accelerated h.264 encoder
  • Nvidia® CUDA/NVENC H.264 encoder
  • Intel® Quick Sync video H.264 encoder
  • AMD APP H.264 encoder
Image-capturing of games and desktop screen
  • BMP, PNG and JPEG image format support
  • Continuous image capturing
Game FPS control (FPS management)
  • FPS overlay / FPS limit for games
 
chriswatson

There are so many tools and software available by which we can capture our screen easily. But I think If we have the windows then we can easily take any type of screenshot without downloading any other tool. I have learned how do I take a screenshot on windows and in the maximum ways, I don't need to download any other software. But if we talk about fast and continuity work in the chrome then using some extension tool is best like lighshot screenshot tool.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/lightshot-screenshot-tool/
 
