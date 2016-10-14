Screen Capture - What do you use?

What are its main features?

System tray icon for easy access.

Six configurable actions with global hotkey access.

Screenshot uploading imgur.com.

Preview window with an integrated image viewer.

Best screen recording software for gaming

Recording of games, webcam, HDMI and your PC screen

Record 4K Ultra HD resolution and capture up to 120 FPS

H.264, Xvid, MPEG-4/1 and MJPEG video codec support

AAC, PCM and MPEG-1 Layer II audio codec support

AVI/MP4 media format support

Hardware-accelerated game recording software

Bandicam provides hardware accelerated h.264 encoder

Nvidia® CUDA/NVENC H.264 encoder

Intel® Quick Sync video H.264 encoder

AMD APP H.264 encoder

Image-capturing of games and desktop screen

BMP, PNG and JPEG image format support

Continuous image capturing

Game FPS control (FPS management)

FPS overlay / FPS limit for games

Well, I just checked them all out and some are trialware and some use your web browser. I still say lightscreen + free version of bandicam for games. alt+prntsrn does not work in all games, bandicam can record video and take screenshots in all games. For desktop stuff lightscreen can do full screen or selected area but found it does not work in all games.Bandicam free is limited to ten minute videos and watermarks the video too but screenshots are not watermarked and there is no limitation. I use Bandicam for benchmarking my games too because it can show FPS.