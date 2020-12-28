Scientists Develop an Efficient Way to Produce Low-Cost Heatsinks

“Thermally stable composites obtained by the low-temperature carbonization of an elastomeric matrix filled with hard dispersed silicon carbide particles were obtained and investigated. Evolution of the microstructure and of mechanical and thermal characteristics of composites during thermal degradation and carbonization processes in a wide range of filling from 0 to 450 parts per hundred rubber was studied. For highly filled composites, the compressive strength values were found to be more than 200 MPa; Young’s modulus was more than 15 GPa. The thermal conductivity coefficient of composites was up to 1.6 W/(m·K), and this magnitude varied slightly in the temperature range of 25–300 °C. Coupled with the high thermal stability of the composites, the observed properties make it possible to consider using such composites as strained friction units instead of reinforced polymers.”


https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-develop-an-efficient-way-to-produce-low-cost-heatsinks/


1609172725017.png


1609172735186.png
 
Neat. We have all experienced the thermal properties of silicon carbide in our TIMs, and I have always wondered how it would perform as a heatsink. We are on our way.
 
Rubber Heatsinks? What could go wrong?
I bet the thermal paste would be harder to remove.
 
isn't it "Silicone Carbide" and not just strictly "Rubber"?

i personally didn't like when engine manufactures switched from Metal Intake Manifolds to Plastic, that's for sure...
 
