School me on radiators and fans - first real custom water loop.

The water cooling bug has hit me. I need a cooler better suited to my current setup and decided I want to go ahead and do a custom loop after looking at the prices and reviews of CLCs,

Already did some research on CPU blocks and found the one I wanted for a good price and went ahead and ordered it.

So here is what I will be working with:
Case: Lian Li PC-V2120B - stock it can house a 360mm rad on the top panel but I have measured and determined that it can be easily modded to fit a 420mm rad.
Motherboard: ASUS X99E-WS / USB3.1
CPU: E5 1660 v3 (5960x)

CPU block: Aquacomputer Cuplex Kryos NEXT with Vision (Acetal/Nickel)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I will be going with a 420mm radiator. From my measurements, I can use up to about 30mm thickness if mounted inside the case with 25mm fans.
I will also be mounting fans on the outside of the case so I have a push/pull configuration.

I'll figure out pump, reservoir and tubing later.

I did have this crazy idea back in the day to use a huge fish tank filter (pump / reservoir) that can push hundreds of gallons per hour but that would make the whole thing a huge pain to move as that would have to be external. It does have shutoff valves and quick disconnects but it would just be a huge pain.
 
One important thing you forgot to mention: what is your goal with this build? Performance, noise, street cred, RGB overload? Overclocking? CPU only loop, or adding GPU to it?
420mm w/ push-pull sounds like a bit of an overkill. Also, mounting fans on the outside of the case is a bit ghetto.
Water flow helps to a point, then it becomes overkill with no additional benefit, just pump noise. Fish tank pump is several tiers past the overkill point. Not to say it wouldn't work - some of the early water loops (like, early 2000's) used fish tank pumps and automotive heater cores - but there are plenty of purpose build pumps these days that are much better suited for the application.
 
It is going to be a CPU only loop for now. GPU runs plenty cool and pretty quiet overclocked already.

Sure 420 is overkill for now but it will fit so why not? Better than going 360 for not much less and then deciding I want 420 later on.

Main goal is to lower temps a bunch when overclocking. Not too concerned about noise but I also don't want it to be super loud... Basically whisper quiet at idle and not too loud under load.

I couldn't care less about RGB.

My first and only "custom loop" before this was way back in the day and consisted of a fish tank pump, a heater core and a home made water block. I was running an AMD K6-2 at the time.
 
