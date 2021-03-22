School me on radiators and fans - first real custom water loop.

The water cooling bug has hit me. I need a cooler better suited to my current setup and decided I want to go ahead and do a custom loop after looking at the prices and reviews of CLCs,



Already did some research on CPU blocks and found the one I wanted for a good price and went ahead and ordered it.



So here is what I will be working with:

Case: Lian Li PC-V2120B - stock it can house a 360mm rad on the top panel but I have measured and determined that it can be easily modded to fit a 420mm rad.

Motherboard: ASUS X99E-WS / USB3.1

CPU: E5 1660 v3 (5960x)



CPU block: Aquacomputer Cuplex Kryos NEXT with Vision (Acetal/Nickel)



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



I will be going with a 420mm radiator. From my measurements, I can use up to about 30mm thickness if mounted inside the case with 25mm fans.

I will also be mounting fans on the outside of the case so I have a push/pull configuration.



I'll figure out pump, reservoir and tubing later.



I did have this crazy idea back in the day to use a huge fish tank filter (pump / reservoir) that can push hundreds of gallons per hour but that would make the whole thing a huge pain to move as that would have to be external. It does have shutoff valves and quick disconnects but it would just be a huge pain.