Schiit stack and Sundara upgrade thoughts

I've been obsessing about upgrading my home computer audio for a month. Been using motherboard audio, Corsair usb headphones, and a Logitech 2.1 for about 12 years for gaming. Decided to go with the Schiit Modi DAC, Schiit Heresy amp, and Hifiman Sundara headphones.



Cost including cables, tax, shipping, was $502, and worth every penny. Been using them for a week. The clarity and crispness and the lack of background (what I think is called noise floor) improvement was immediate and huge. Everything is so "tight". Color me impressed. It almost sounds like my Corsair headset and my MB audio was adding reverb and boom to everything but ignorance was bliss. There was never silence and now there is and I do appreciate it. I've thought for years that the grass was going to be greener and it was.



I need to get used to the dynamic range. My old setup I'd basically leave the volume alone most of the time. Now I find myself trying to raise and lower the volume because the lows are lower and highs are higher. Playing ARK and when a Trex roars or a raptor comes running it will scare the shit out of me. I don't always like to get spooked and last night my palms were sweating trying to tame an Argy. That hasn't happened in years and prompted me to post this. Also the Sundara headphone cable is terrible and always in the way so need to find something that lays flat.



I'm not an audiophile and don't have many points of comparison but if you're on the fence about upgrading, do it.