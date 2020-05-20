Schiit Hel

I have some of Schiit's older products, and i've been waiting for them to come out with something better paired for a gaming rig for a while now.
Was randomly visiting the site and saw they have a few new products. Already ordered a Hel and I have pretty high expectations for this. It's basically a higher-power / more capable Fulla.
https://www.schiit.com/products/hel
