Schiit Hel

M

Mchart

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,788
I have some of Schiit's older products, and i've been waiting for them to come out with something better paired for a gaming rig for a while now.

Was randomly visiting the site and saw they have a few new products. Already ordered a Hel and I have pretty high expectations for this. It's basically a higher-power / more capable Fulla.

https://www.schiit.com/products/hel
 
longblock454

longblock454

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 28, 2004
Messages
1,732
I was/am considering one of those as well, but then saw a few reviews of the Topping MX3, which apparently is surprisingly good for an all in one.

Still pondering.
 
