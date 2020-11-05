ScanDisk Z400s Windows's clean install issues

A clean install of Windows 7, previously un-activated itself on this SSD. Far too much an advanced solid state technology in the era that

is was sold.

Now I attempted to re use it, with my HP Elitedesk 800 G2 mini 65w.



I went through a nightmare, when I had Windows 10 on a USB, when the Windows 10 installation media kept freezing up during the install.

the license key is in the bios, so it would be a legal install. The Windows 10 media changed its usual install, first warning about a network problem, and then rebooting to an unusual "critical update" "be patient" that took longer than usual. When I only one had a complete install, it was without

the features of negotiating through menu's, so I had to re install. Originally, I thought I had a problem with the CPU needing to be re set, but it was not that. Effects like the CPU is not set right. I have an Intel i5 6600.



The cure, was when I used a WD mechanical hard drive. The "old technology" was not to be superseded by SSD's too quickly back several years ago, but a new Kingston SSD, bought today will work ok.



Somehow, the Windows Corporation, looks up components such as my SSD, and it is in their records to do this with only a SSD of this era.

Is there a fix for this?