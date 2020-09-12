Scaling Logistic Regression Via Multi-GPU/TPU Training

erek
"Logistic regression is a simple, but powerful, classification algorithm. In this blog post we’ll see that we can view logistic regression as a type of neural network.
Framing it as a neural network allows us to use libraries like PyTorch and PyTorch Lightning to train on hardware accelerators (like GPUs/TPUs). This enables distributed implementations that scale to massive datasets.
In this blog post I’ll illustrate this link by connecting a NumPy implementation to PyTorch.
I’ve added this highly scalable logistic regression implementation to the PyTorch Lightning Bolts library which you can easily use to train on your own dataset."
https://towardsdatascience.com/scaling-logistic-regression-for-multi-gpu-tpu-training-b4898d5049ff