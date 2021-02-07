Sata drivers Standard AHCI controller?

Hi guys,what is wrong with this picture? IDE controller all set to standard SATA AHCI after installing latest AMD TR4 x399 chipset drivers?Is this ok?Which SATA drivers do I need, and where can I download the correct version?Who can help me out and post a screenshot of their SATA controllers from the device manager?System:msi-meg x399 creationThreadripper 1920XCorsair 4x 8Gb 3333Mhz CL16WD Black SC750 500Gb, PCIEx4 nvme.2Sandisk plus SSD 1 TBWin 10 Pro 64