Sata drivers Standard AHCI controller?

Ramspeed
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 27, 2021
- Messages
- 3
Hi guys,
what is wrong with this picture? IDE controller all set to standard SATA AHCI after installing latest AMD TR4 x399 chipset drivers?
Is this ok?
Which SATA drivers do I need, and where can I download the correct version?
Who can help me out and post a screenshot of their SATA controllers from the device manager?
System:
msi-meg x399 creation
Threadripper 1920X
Corsair 4x 8Gb 3333Mhz CL16
WD Black SC750 500Gb, PCIEx4 nvme.2
Sandisk plus SSD 1 TB
Win 10 Pro 64
what is wrong with this picture? IDE controller all set to standard SATA AHCI after installing latest AMD TR4 x399 chipset drivers?
Is this ok?
Which SATA drivers do I need, and where can I download the correct version?
Who can help me out and post a screenshot of their SATA controllers from the device manager?
System:
msi-meg x399 creation
Threadripper 1920X
Corsair 4x 8Gb 3333Mhz CL16
WD Black SC750 500Gb, PCIEx4 nvme.2
Sandisk plus SSD 1 TB
Win 10 Pro 64