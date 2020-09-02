Sata cables for tight spaces?

Hi, I'm wondering how you provide power for you SSDs and other components that require the same cables. I have some tight space for some SSDs behind the motherboard, and then another one down in the hdd bay. I also have a corsair controller for the RGB on some fans, that one is also powered by the same sata power cable.

This means that with my modular PSU I hade to plug in and run 3 of those sata power cables, each with 4 or 5 connectors. But I could only use one or two on each because of the distance between each SSD and the way they are placed. The 90 degree bend on the power cables also meant for a really tight fit on the vertically mounted ssd's when you try to close the side of the case.

And then all the unused cable I had to tuck away in some corner, because it couldn't reach anything else. Is there a smarter way to do this? These cables were designed for cases where you have a huge HDD cage and all your HDDs and SSDs in a row.



The PSU I have is a Corsair AX860.

Thanks in advance.