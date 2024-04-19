Sata cable for a pi

I’ve a whole bunch of disks laying around at my apartment and we may leave the country in a bit. Given that we live in a compact apartment I would need something that does not produce any noise (I’ve a pi4 with an argon case) and would want to hook both 2.5 and 3.5 drives seamlessly.
Any recommendations when it comes to a cheap cable that would let me simply sync my media through the pi (I’ll be using rclone once again)?
I would not care to sync one drive at a time if that helps reduce the cost of the cable/adapter.
The above is that I have to pay ~2* the cost of the image it reach my way
Thanks for any suggestions
Any recommendations when it comes to a cheap cable that would let me simply sync my media through the pi (I’ll be using rclone once again)?
I would not care to sync one drive at a time if that helps reduce the cost of the cable/adapter.
The above is that I have to pay ~2* the cost of the image it reach my way
Thanks for any suggestions