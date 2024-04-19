Sata cable for a pi

E

elvis1

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 21, 2010
Messages
88
I’ve a whole bunch of disks laying around at my apartment and we may leave the country in a bit. Given that we live in a compact apartment I would need something that does not produce any noise (I’ve a pi4 with an argon case) and would want to hook both 2.5 and 3.5 drives seamlessly.
Any recommendations when it comes to a cheap cable that would let me simply sync my media through the pi (I’ll be using rclone once again)?

I would not care to sync one drive at a time if that helps reduce the cost of the cable/adapter.
The above is that I have to pay ~2* the cost of the image it reach my way :)

Thanks for any suggestions
 
The pi is a terrible server and jbod is unreliable. We have a 42u rack now but before that we had a coolermaster haf 932 with 13 12TB disks in it. That being said there are sata HATs and usb 3 to sata adapters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top