SAS SSDs and controller question

I might have some SAS SSDs pulls from Dell servers and Equalogic SANs this year, 6 and 12 gbps drives. I'd like to try transplanting them into less critical machines that don't have SAS backplanes. Most of the solutions I've found appear to be rinky dink work around stuff. Can anyone recommend a straight forward way to add 15 mm thick 2.5" SAS drives to regular desktop style servers? The lack of 5.25 to 2x or 4x 2.5" drives makes me think I'm missing something.

The drives would be the likes of the SanDisk LB400M or HGST Ultrastar SSD1600MM.

These two solutions are the closest I've found. An internal conversion with molex power and an 8 pay SAS enclosure from a company I've never heard of. Thought I would use Dell H330 or H730p controllers.
newegg link
https://www.newegg.com/p/1UW-0038-00015?Description=sas drive enclosure&cm_re=sas_drive enclosure-_-9SIADZY9848166-_-Product&quicklink=true
 
Well, first of course you will need a SAS HBA. Unfortunately, most of the 4x/6x 2.5" to 5.25" adapters won't work for you because they usually top out at 9.5mm/11mm and won't accomodate your 15mm Z-Heights. You easy options are to go with an enclosure that has hotswap SAS trays already or to just screw them into a standard case and then run a SAS cable to them.
 
if low cost is the recommendation i would use that cable you have listed and jujt the cheapest single 2.5 to 3.5 adapter i could find. as long as your chassis has multiple 3.5 bays you can still run multiple drives that way. direct cable the drive into place, and be done with it.
also Dell H330 cards are fairly cheap for an HBA.
 
