SAS SSDs and controller question

I might have some SAS SSDs pulls from Dell servers and Equalogic SANs this year, 6 and 12 gbps drives. I'd like to try transplanting them into less critical machines that don't have SAS backplanes. Most of the solutions I've found appear to be rinky dink work around stuff. Can anyone recommend a straight forward way to add 15 mm thick 2.5" SAS drives to regular desktop style servers? The lack of 5.25 to 2x or 4x 2.5" drives makes me think I'm missing something.The drives would be the likes of the SanDisk LB400M or HGST Ultrastar SSD1600MM.These two solutions are the closest I've found. An internal conversion with molex power and an 8 pay SAS enclosure from a company I've never heard of. Thought I would use Dell H330 or H730p controllers.