SAS HBA and expander low profile

What are people using for Low profile 12G sas controller and expander?
Previously i've used the HP sas expander but in upgrading storage chassis from a 24 drive norco to a 36 drive supermicro I find myself searching now.
Any ideas here would be appreciated.
Thank you
