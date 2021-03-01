SAS HBA and expander low profile

ciscokid454

2[H]4U
What are people using for Low profile 12G sas controller and expander?
Previously i've used the HP sas expander but in upgrading storage chassis from a 24 drive norco to a 36 drive supermicro I find myself searching now.
Any ideas here would be appreciated.
Thank you
 
ciscokid454

2[H]4U
ciscokid454 said:
Thank you for the fast reply.
Do these function as hba's and expanders or just expanders?
`
Master_shake_ said:
Expanders.

Is there any reason why you need 12gbps?

Also don't most 36 bay supermicro chassis come with 2 blackplanes installed?
No reason, just want it.
The backplanes are sas2 as far as I can tell yes.
I'll assume that as long as I have enough ports available on the HBA that I wouldn't need the expander?
 
Master_shake_

Master_shake_

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 9, 2012
Messages
16,036
ciscokid454 said:
`

No reason, just want it.
The backplanes are sas2 as far as I can tell yes.
I'll assume that as long as I have enough ports available on the HBA that I wouldn't need the expander?
That's true you won't need it but then you can't use the onboard expanders you'd need to find a 36 bay case with sata connectors and not sas.

Or find a super micro case that has sas3 backplanes.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/Supermicro...343316?hash=item23efd18dd4:g:KrkAAOSw0ntch~S-
 
C

Concentric

Gawd
Joined
Oct 15, 2007
Messages
1,022
I've had success with an LSI 9220-8i (IT mode) into a Supermicro BPN-SAS2-826EL1 backplane (which has the expander built in)
It's only SAS2 6Gbps but that's more than enough for HDDs.
 
