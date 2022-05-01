SAS card options

Krispy Kritter
I'm currently using a LSI 9207-8i
At some point this year, I will be needing to expand my storage. Adding another LSI 9207-8i is not an option as the only other available PCI-E slots are x1. Is there a similar card, which will function in Win10, and has 16 ports?
