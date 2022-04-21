Sapphire R9 390X: Need help identifying missing components!

Hey guys, I have a Sapphire R9 390x missing the capacitors and resistors around U4016 (IR3553M).



I've tried looking for boardviews/schematics without much luck, unfortunately.



Affected area is in the image attached;

missing components are:



C4105

C4106

C4108

C4109

C4117

C4149

R642



Much thanks in advance!