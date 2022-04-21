Sapphire R9 390X: Need help identifying missing components!

Hey guys, I have a Sapphire R9 390x missing the capacitors and resistors around U4016 (IR3553M).

I've tried looking for boardviews/schematics without much luck, unfortunately.

Affected area is in the image attached;
missing components are:

C4105
C4106
C4108
C4109
C4117
C4149
R642

Much thanks in advance!
 

