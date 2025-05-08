Sandy vs ivy bridge overclocking

Haswellbeast
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2025
- Messages
- 184
Hey, so I am in general interested in overclocking old systems, and I usually get a good deal on something, play around with it, and then sell it as "retro" and get most of my money back. Anyway, to the point, I want to mess around with LGA 1155 and I have heard the stories of sandy bridge hitting 5 ghz all core, and I am wondering if ivy bridge could do the same, but it was hampered by the TIM.
TLDR, if I delid the ihs on ivy bridge, does it get back the o/c headroom that sandy bridge had? Or does the 22nm node reduce it to headroom similar to Haswell, as in, you're lucky to get 4.6 at a voltage that doesn't fry the chip?
TLDR, if I delid the ihs on ivy bridge, does it get back the o/c headroom that sandy bridge had? Or does the 22nm node reduce it to headroom similar to Haswell, as in, you're lucky to get 4.6 at a voltage that doesn't fry the chip?