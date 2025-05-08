  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Sandy vs ivy bridge overclocking

Hey, so I am in general interested in overclocking old systems, and I usually get a good deal on something, play around with it, and then sell it as "retro" and get most of my money back. Anyway, to the point, I want to mess around with LGA 1155 and I have heard the stories of sandy bridge hitting 5 ghz all core, and I am wondering if ivy bridge could do the same, but it was hampered by the TIM.

TLDR, if I delid the ihs on ivy bridge, does it get back the o/c headroom that sandy bridge had? Or does the 22nm node reduce it to headroom similar to Haswell, as in, you're lucky to get 4.6 at a voltage that doesn't fry the chip?
 
So delidding Ivy Bridge gives you more thermal headroom and 4.6Ghz should usually be achievable unless you lose the silicon lottery (or buy a degraded chip somebody ran at high voltage for multiple years.) Even delidded ones didn't often hit 5GHz, but it was achievable with some chips on higher voltages (like maybe 1.45v - 1.55v). Not sure on long term use on voltages and what would cause degradation.

Sandy Bridge didn't need a delid, and in general could scale higher. I remember doing 5Ghz on a 2500k and 4.8Ghz on a 2700k. If you're going to use a decent cooler, I would just avoid Ivy Bridge if you're intending to overclock. There is around a ~5% IPC improvement and if you factor in the higher speeds on Sandy Bridge OC it will usually give better performance anyway. Fun platform to OC on.
 
